MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Muncie woman reportedly cut herself on the arm while attempting to slash a neighbor with a knife who had yelled at her for dumping trash in the apartment’s shared walkway.

Tavonna Sre, 22, was arrested on Monday morning on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

According to court documents, police were called to University Apartments, located on W. Bethel Avenue, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday on report of a possible stabbing.

Tavonna Sre (Delaware County Jail)

Once on scene, police were told that a dispute between two neighbors over trash being dumped in the shared walkway outside the apartments led to Sre allegedly charging a woman with a knife and attempting to stab her.

The victim told police that she had yelled at Sre due to an ongoing issue of Sre leaving trash in the walkway. The victim claimed Sre charged at her with a knife and possibly a small handgun.

The victim’s son reportedly stepped between the two women. Sre is accused of swinging the blade at the victim but missing, accidentally cutting herself on the arm instead.

Police reported searching Sre’s apartment and finding blood on the apartment floor along with sweatpants stained with blood in the bathroom sink. More blood was found in the apartment as well as a large knife with a teal handle, court documents detail.

Police took Sre into custody, after she was checked at the hospital, and she was booked into the Delaware County Jail.

If officially charged and convicted of a Level 5 felony, Sre could face between one and six years in prison.