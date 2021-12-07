Murder charge filed nearly 20 years after Grant County killing

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A man in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged with murder for a killing that took place nearly 20 years in Grant County.

The county prosecutor’s office filed charges against Darwish Bowlds accusing him of murdering Jesse “Pete” Flowers on December 28 of 2001.

Bowlds was arrested by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma and will be extradited to Grant County, authorities said.

The charges come after an investigation by the Marion Police Department and Grant County prosecutor investigators.

“Today is a day that will start the journey to bring this case to a resolution so that the family of Jesse ‘Pete’ Flowers can get justice for their family member, some peace, and closure,” Prosecutor Elect Rodney Faulk said in a release. “As your elected prosecutor I vow to always do what I believe is right in the interest of justice and filing charges in this case is right.”

The case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information should call prosecutor investigator John Kauffman or Justin Faw at 765-664-0739.