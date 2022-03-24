INDIANAPOLIS — Some players with the Murray State Racers said their hotel rooms were burglarized while the team visited Indianapolis to play in the NCAA tournament last weekend.

After losing their second round tournament game Saturday night, Murray State players returned to the team hotel at the Hyatt Regency downtown.

After hugging friends and family, three of those players went to their hotel rooms on the 11th floor and found their rooms cleared out.

“My son needed a bath, and he got back to his room and had to put on his same dirty clothes. He had nothing. They took everything,” said Tiffiny Shaw.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took burglary reports from Shaw ‘s son and two other players which detailed thousands of dollars in basketball shoes and clothes that were stolen.

The players told police their doors were closed when they left, and there was no damage to the door frames, so it’s not clear how anyone could have broken into the rooms.

Police also said there are no surveillance cameras on the 11th floor.

Shaw claims hotel managers blamed the victims.

“All the hotel could say was they left the door open or they weren’t sure what happened, but they were putting on them that they left the doors open,” said Shaw.

T Shaw knows her son may never see his stolen property returned but wishes the hotel provided better security.

“I’m frustrated because all I got was there’s no cameras, and they left their door open, and I’m not buying that they left their door open,” said Shaw.

A manager at the Hyatt referred our crews to the general manager, who did not return a call for comment.

Police reports did not have any detailed suspect information to release, and so far, no arrests have been made in the case.