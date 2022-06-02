INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of violent crimes on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours later the coroner’s office released the names of both victims.

Just after noon on Wednesday police were called to a liquor store on East New York where they found one man stabbed.

That victim, 31-year-old Terryus Thomas, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Seven and a half hours later police were called to an apartment building where they believe three people were shot. Two of those victims went to the hospital where one of the victims passed away from his injuries.

The shooting at the Emerson Village Apartments claimed the life of 22-year-old Harold Bennett.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was like a movie or something,” said neighbor Cindi Storms.

Cindi was sitting on the porch of her apartment when she heard the gunfire, but before she could run across the street to help, one of the victims was quickly driven away.

“I jumped up and was going to go, but they got the person in the car and took off down Emerson,” said Cindi.

Police wouldn’t say exactly what led to that shooting but insist it was not a random act of violence.

Officers said the same thing about a stabbing Wednesday outside the Liquor Barn on the east side.

“The immediate community is tired of the violence,” said IMPD Officer William Young.

Despite that frustration, Young responded to both homicides eight hours apart and reminded the public they need to help officers prevent and solve the killings.

“Our officers work extremely hard to support the community and we need the community to support our officers,” said Young.

Neighbors at Emerson Village agree and wish people would learn to solve their disputes without escalating to violence.

“It’s perplexing. I hate it. I hate to see the world my grandkids are going to grow up in,” said Cindi.

Right now police say no arrests have been made in either homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@indy.gov.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.