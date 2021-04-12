Near east side shooting injures 2

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the near east side left two people injured early Monday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., IMPD officers were sent to the 1000 block of N. Tuxedo Street for a report of a person shot.

Police found one man who had been shot and said his condition was critical but stable as he was taken to the hospital. A woman also had been hurt. Officers said she was grazed by a bullet, and her injury was minor.

Investigators believe the shooting happened outside in the intersection of Tuxedo and 10th Street.

Police continue to investigate.