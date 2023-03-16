INDIANAPOLIS — The owners of a near south side business are asking the public to help identify the people who broke into their store early Thursday morning.

Police said someone busted a window at the Joe’s Junction convenience store at 2301 Madison Avenue, setting off an alarm at 4:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a glass front door shattered and a rock and assorted candy scattered on the floor. Police believe the burglars used the rock to break the glass.

The business provided images from a surveillance video that showed what appeared to be two males stealing items from the candy and snack aisle.

“We are a locally owned small convenience store here on Indy’s south side,” the owner of Joe’s Junction said in a message to FOX59/CBS4. “We really appreciate any time and attention you’d put toward this endeavor.”

The public can share tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).