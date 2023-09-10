INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of people on the city’s north side woke up Sunday morning to find their car windows smashed in and items stolen, according to police reports.

At least two complexes were targeted in the string of smash-and-grabs. However, it’s unclear if the two are connected.

Sushant KC spent part of his Sunday vacuuming up glass after a window on his roommate’s car was bashed in. He noticed his roommate’s car was hit after finding his own driver-side window shattered while he was trying to take a trip to the store.

Sushant KC cleans up glass after finding his car window had been smashed in overnight.

“I had to go to the grocery store, and I walked up to my car, and then I didn’t see the whole window at all, it was shattered,” Sushant said. “Then, I looked at all the cars around me and all of them at the same issue.”

Sushant lives at the 82 Flats at the Crossing apartment complex, where police reports show at least 17 cars had their windows smashed in. In one case, a .45 caliber handgun was stolen from the vehicle.

Just over two miles away at the Autumn Woods apartment complex, residents woke up to a very similar scene.

“I could count at least like five or so around here,” Corbin Lorntz said. “I’ve heard from lots of people — they got like glove box is open, but nothing taken.”

Lorntz had a window on his truck shattered, but nothing was missing. He was one of at least 17 people who had their vehicles broken into at the complex.

Lorntz said he’s lived at the complex for several years but hasn’t felt unsafe until now.

“It’s a pretty quiet area,” Lorntz explained. “For something like this to happen, just like someone coming through busting windows, it’s pretty concerning.”

IMPD reports also show at least two vehicles were hit at a nearby hotel. In total, nearly 40 vehicles were hit. Outside of the firearm, reports show very little was taken.

“I don’t know if they were searching for something in particular or if they were just trying to score some thing by knocking on every car,” Sushant said. “I don’t know.”

Several residents said police were in and out of both complexes all day taking reports as more and more people discovered their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.