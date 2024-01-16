INDIANAPOLIS — The city has seen 12 homicides in the first 16 days of 2024 and in five of those incidents, the suspected killer was initially detained but then later released while the Marion County Prosecutor’s office reviews the cases.

Generally, that review is to determine whether or not the killer was justified in their actions.

Two of those cases happened just 48 hours apart.

Early Sunday morning, police discovered a man shot to death inside a home in the 3600 block of Foxtail Drive. Detectives believe there was a disturbance before that shooting. The shooter was detained but then released after police consulted with the prosecutor’s office.

Then on Jan. 12, police were called to a Castleton apartment complex and located 23-year-old Jason Brookshire shot in a courtyard. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“The person that called in had told our dispatchers that someone had tried to rob him and a shooting had taken place,” said IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia.

Police said it’s believed the caller was the shooter. He was detained along with several others but released while the prosecutor’s office reviews the case.

Experienced Defense Attorney John Tompkins said determining the justification for those killings is based on whether the response to the threat was reasonable.

“If you reasonably think someone is reaching for a gun, then you can use a gun in response to that reasonably perceived threat,” Tompkins explained.

Tompkins said Indiana law also offers protections for people if they’re defending their home or automobile. He said people are also not expected to retreat or attempt to avoid the situation.

However, those same protections don’t apply if someone is outside of their home or vehicle.

“So if you’re in your car and someone tries to carjack you, you can grab your gun in your car and shoot them,” Tompkins said. “If you are in the parking lot and someone is trying to steal your car, you probably should not shoot them.”

In 2022, Indiana became a permit-less carry state which means Indiana residents are no longer required to obtain or possess a license or permit to carry a handgun.

Tompkins believes that major change is likely having an impact on the number of violent incidents involving firearms.

“It’s a lot more likely that if someone is reaching toward their belt, and it’s a lot easier to carry a gun without a permit, a person who sees that reach reasonably thinks, ‘Oh, he’s going for a gun,’” Tompkins said.

In states where such laws have been implemented, Tompkins said data shows that when more people carry guns, public safety goes down.

“I think our data is going to show that we’re going to live in a more dangerous place when more people carry guns around,” Tompkins said.

According to Tompkins, Indiana’s self-defense statute says you must also be acting in a legal capacity.

“So if you’re going to a drug deal, you’re probably going to have problems raising self-defense,” Tompkins said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said all of the cases in question remain under investigation.