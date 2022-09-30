INDIANAPOLIS — For the fourth time in less than two months, neighbors say someone has driven through an Irvington neighborhood and fired shots at a home.

The most recent incident happened about a week ago and people who live in that area said they’re terrified.

“He just comes by in broad daylight and he’ll just pull up start shooting and then roll out,” said one neighbor who asked us not use her name.

Surveillance video from one of the incidents in early September shows a white car pull up, fires off the shots and speed away.

That incident left bullet holes in windows of one home and it’s has happened so much that neighbors almost expect it.

“He was doing it all during the day and usually on a Monday or Tuesday somewhere between 12 and 2,” the neighbor said. “But this last time he did it at night.”

The neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified over fears of retaliation, said she’s not only worried for her safety but her neighbors too.

“I think it’s made the whole neighborhood nervous especially the houses that have children,” she said. “We are scared that the bullets are going to ricochet and hit one of the children out here playing.”

Others like Lois Kotian have seen the police presence on their street, but didn’t know what it was about until today.

“I’m just really surprised because it’s so quiet and peaceful,” Kotian said. “There’s kids playing everywhere, elderly people walking, women jogging…it seems really safe.”

She and her husband recently moved to the area and specifically had safety in mind when choosing the neighborhood. Now, she says she’s hesitant to let her kids play outside.

“Something that close, like a few doors down, it does make you worry a little bit,” Kotian said.

IMPD has taken several reports and says detectives are continuing to follow up and speak with those involved.

Neighbors hope an arrest will come soon.

“I just wish the police would catch this man and stop them from doing what he’s doing,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors said that surveillance video has been handed over to police.

If you know anything that can help detectives track down the person responsible, call (317) 262-TIPS.