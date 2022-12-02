INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following a shooting inside an apartment building on Indy’s south side.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mitchell.

Neighbors said they heard arguing coming from one of the apartments inside the building, followed by the shooting.

Just before 5:30 Friday morning, police were called to the Hanna Bluff apartments and found Mitchell shot inside. The 21-year-old died on scene.

Police believe everyone involved in the case has been accounted for, and one woman was taken into custody for questioning.

The deadly shooting continued what has been a violent week in the city. Starting Tuesday at an apartment complex on the northwest side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has investigated four homicides over the last four days.

“There’s still work that needs to be done. One homicide is one too many. We will always say that trying to resolve anything with guns is never the answer,” said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

“The bottom line is this is not just a police problem. This is a community problem,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey on Thursday.

While police said the exact relationship between the suspect and the victim in the shooting on Hanna is still being determined, Bailey said this week that preventing issues of domestic violence will be a top priority for the department in 2023.

“You’re going to see a greater emphasis from us next year on domestic violence offenders. Not just people that are shooting in domestic violence, but those who meet a criteria that has been proven they are either going to be a victim of homicide or they’re going to commit a homicide,” explained Bailey.

Following the overnight shooting, one small child was removed from the home. Victims Assistance will work with the Department of Child Services to ensure that child is safe. The child was not physically harmed in any way.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.