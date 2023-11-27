JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials with the Indiana State Police reported that a New Albany man was arrested on Saturday on intimidation charges after an early morning traffic stop in Jeffersonville.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 24-year-old Royal Lamont-Narvo Allen, a New Albany resident, was arrested and charged with two counts of intimidation, one count of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, and one count of possession of marijuana.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, an Indiana State Police trooper stopped a white Hyundai vehicle for speeding as well as an equipment violation near the intersection of Spring Street and Court Avenue in downtown Jeffersonville. Officials said as the trooper attempted to pull the car over, the driver stopped in the middle of the road instead of pulling to the side or in a nearby parking lot.

As the trooper approached, the release said he saw three people in the vehicle. The release said one of the passengers reportedly pulled a pistol from his waist and pointed the gun in the direction of the rear driver’s side door. This caused the trooper to draw his department weapon and order the passenger, later identified as Allen, to drop the gun.

Allen reportedly dropped the gun in the back seat and was taken into custody without further incident. As troopers investigated the incident, officials said that the reported firearm had a fully loaded magazine, as well as a round in the chamber. Officers also located suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

The release said Allen currently has a $25,000 cash-only bond.