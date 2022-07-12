NEW CASTLE, Ind.- Police in New Castle are investigating after violence breaks out involving a large group of juveniles. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are recovering in the hospital.

“This is not accepted in New Castle. This type of violence is not acceptable in any city in Indiana but especially not small town, USA,” said Greg York, mayor of New Castle.

Just before 10 o’clock, Monday night police were called out to a gas station on Spring Street. Authorities said there was a big crowd of juveniles. The situation escalated between two groups. An 18-year-old was stabbed and a 17-year-old was shot.

“Shocked. There has not been a juvenile shooting in New Castle in recent history that I can remember and I’ve lived here all my life. Very out of character for here,” Mayor York said.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened in the minutes leading up to the violence. Investigators aren’t sure how many juveniles were at the scene. So far no one has been arrested.

“I have kids myself and this is a community that has a lot of youth in it. So, yes, it does hit a little deeper that it was kids that were involved in this,” said Cornell Butler, a neighbor.

New Castle Mayor Greg York wants teens to realize reaching for a weapon is never the answer.

“This is a top priority, not only to solve this case but to see what we can to do to keep it from happening again,” said Mayor York.

At last check, both the 17- and 18-year-old were in critical but stable condition.

“We are very thankful that there was not a death involved in this situation,” said Mayor York.

If you know anything that could help detectives with this case, call New Castle Police.