NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Three people were injured in New Castle Monday — including a 17-year-old and 18-year-old — during a shooting incident in which “several juveniles were involved,” the New Castle Police Department announced Tuesday.

On Monday at about 10 p.m., officers were called to 2306 Spring Street — where a Marathon gas station is located — in reference to a person down and bleeding from the chest.

At about the same time, New Castle police were also called to Henry County Hospital on reports of a person shot and another person with unknown injuries to their hand.

Police said both the person shot and the person on Spring Street are in “critical but stable conditions.” Police did not clarify what specific injuries the 17-year-old and 18-year-old were suffering from.

“It has been determined that several juveniles were involved in this incident,” NCPD said in a press release. Police noted that more information will be released in the coming days.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is available.