LAWRENCE, Ind. — A woman who was 19 years old when she shot her boyfriend outside a Lawrence Walmart in August 2022 will serve no time behind bars after pleading guilty.

Karena Bufala was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, after a man was found shot and left in critical condition outside the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike. The man, who police later found out was in a relationship with Bufala and shot as part of a domestic dispute, survived the shooting.

Bufala was originally arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, but ended up only being charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.

Bufala pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 11, 2023.

On Thursday, during a sentencing hearing, Maron County Judge Charles F. Miller sentenced Bufala to serve six years on GPS home detention and to self-report to Marion County Community Corrections.

After her six-year sentence on home detention is up, Bufala will have to spend four years on probation.