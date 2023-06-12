NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Hamilton County are investigating Monday after a man armed with a handgun robbed a bank in Noblesville.

The Noblesville Police Department said that officers were called around 10:15 a.m. Friday to the Chase Bank at 198 Logan Street for a robbery.

Upon arrival, NPD said officers spoke with employees who said that a Black male came into the bank armed with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, NPD said, reportedly fled the bank in a black Dodge Charger or Challenger and went westbound on Logan Street.

According to police, no one was harmed during the robbery although the suspect brandished a handgun.

No other information was immediately provided by NPD.