MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Noblesville school shooter will remain in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center after a Monday hearing in Hamilton County.

Officials said that the Hamilton County Judge has denied the order that the Noblesville school shooter be moved to Hamilton County, causing him to stay at the center in Madison County.

This comes after the Noblesville school shooter remained in custody over the weekend. According to previous reports, a Hamilton County Judge was not available on Friday for sentencing in a battery case. Rodney Cummings, the Madison County prosecutor, is asking for the maximum executed sentence, which is 120 days for the battery incident.

The next hearing for the Noblesville school shooter is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on August 8 in Hamilton County Court. Officials said the hearing could include discussions on settting conditions for him to be released.