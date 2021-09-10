North Central students chant ‘We’re not safe!’ days after student stabbed in heart; 18-year-old suspect arrested in attack

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of students at North Central High School protested Friday after a classmate was stabbed and critically injured by a fellow student Wednesday.

The students could be heard chanting, “We’re not safe!” in the hallways while classes were in session. FOX59 received this video of the protest from an anonymous source.

School administrators said about 75-100 students participated in the protest. A decision was made to hold other students in their first period class until a meeting could take place with the protesting students. Most of the students went back to class after about 90 minutes. A smaller group met with administration to voice their concerns following the violent scene on Wednesday morning.

Booking photo of Wyatt Maxey.

Police arrested Wyatt Maxey, 18, in connection to the stabbing.

According to court documents, Maxey and the 17-year-old victim were having a verbal altercation outside of the school when they were spotted by the assistant principal. The assistant principal noticed Maxey had a knife and called for assistance as the victim ran away from Maxey and back inside the school.

The assistant principal told investigators he then saw Maxey stab the victim repeatedly in the hallway and attempted to separate them but was unsuccessful.

Court documents reveal school police officers took Maxey into custody before he was detained by IMPD.

A student who got a ride to school with the victim that morning told IMPD detectives that the victim and Maxey had earlier got into an argument over social media and that Maxey threatened to kill him.

During Maxey’s interview with detectives, he said the victim threatened him the night before the stabbing. He claimed the two both agreed to fight that night but could not agree on where.

Maxey said at school the next day, the victim agreed to fight outside and showed up with his friend (the one he gave a ride to) and punched him, knocked him down, and kicked him while he was on the ground.

Court documents show that Maxey followed them and pulled out a knife because he was “angry and not thinking.”

He told police he “poked” the victim four or five times with the knife.

Police confirmed the victim was stabbed in the heart in the attack and suffered cardiac arrest twice while in the hospital’s operating room. His current condition is unknown.

North Central High School’s principal Evans Branigan III released a statement on Friday morning’s protest, saying in part:

We respect student voices and will continue to build opportunities to hear students. It is important to understand this does not mean it is ok to disrupt the school day . For the safety of all students, it is imperative that instructions from teachers and administrators are followed at all times.

School will dismiss as normal at 2:35 p.m. on Friday. All after school activities, including Homecoming, will continue as planned.

North Central encourages students concerned about safety to speak with a staff member they trust, school counselors, or student representatives through student government.

Any parent or student can anonymously report concerns via text or phone 317-672-0613, email 1217@ALERT1.US, or website https://msdwt-in.safeschoolsalert.com/.