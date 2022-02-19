INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the city’s Northwest side.

Officers say the vehicle ran into an electrical pole near Michigan Road and West 62nd Street just after 3:20 a.m. The car came to a stop in a ditch off of the main road. IFD reportedly responded to assist with “entrapment and vehicle smoke,” per an IMPD spokesperson.

Two individuals were discovered trapped, and one female was pronounced deceased. The condition of the second individual, a male, is unknown at this time.

IMPD is still investigating as to what caused the driver to lose control of the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.