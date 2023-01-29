INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police crews are responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD’s official Twitter account tweeted around 4:30 p.m. Sunday that crews were “on-scene of an officer-involved shooting” and that media staging would be at the intersection of Winding Way and Kessler Blvd. on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD said no officers were injured in the incident.

Around 5:10 p.m., IMPD tweeted the following traffic alert:

“Binford Blvd is closed Southbound, North of Kessler Blvd.,” IMPD said. “Kessler Blvd is closed in both directions. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.”