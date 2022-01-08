One dead after shooting on city’s near northwest side, IMPD investigating

Indianapolis Area Crime

by: Ian Sloan

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is on scene investigating a fatal shooting on Indy’s northwest side.

Shortly after 12:30am, officers were called to the 3100 block of Bonham Drive, near W 31st Street. When they arrived, officers found a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is the second fatal shooting in Indianapolis over the span of three hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News