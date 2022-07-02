INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in stable condition after a road rage incident turned into a shooting late Saturday night on Indy’s northwest side.

Police say it happened at around 10:45 p.m. at the Eagle Cove Apartments on Gateway Court.

Officers located the two victims on scene and they were transported to the hospital.

One of the victims was transported in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition. The other victim was transported in stable condition as well.

Police say two cars were likely in a road rage incident nearby and pulled into the apartment complex where the victims were shot running for their vehicle.

Officers said they are looking for a black, two door sedan that might have been involved in the incident.