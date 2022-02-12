INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after a shooting occurred on Indy’s east side just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, the victim was pronounced deceased by the hospital medical staff. Anyone with further information about this homicide should contact Detective Mark Howard 317.327.3475 or Mark.Howard@indy.gov.