INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

At approximately 4:23 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot near 2000 Kildare Ave. Officials located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

At 4:34 p.m., IMPD officers announced the victim was dead. Police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.