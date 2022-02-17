MUNCIE, Ind. — A 40-year-old Muncie man has been arrested by Randolph County investigators after he unknowingly was caught soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes only for the minor to be revealed to be a member of an online predator catching group.

Michael Ray Keller is being held on a $12,000 bond and faces one count of child solicitation, a level 5 felony, which could carry between one to six years in prison if convicted.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Randolph County investigators were contacted by the social media group “PCM: Predator Cathers Muncie” after they’d posed as a 14-year-old girl and corresponded with Keller online. The group provided full chatlogs to police that revealed Keller had allegedly solicited the “minor” for sexual purposes.

The group also set up a meeting with Keller, exposing him on a live social media video. After learning Keller had previously been arrested by Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on prior child solicitation charges and convicted in both cases, the group reached out to deputies.

A warrant was then issued leading to Keller’s arrest.