WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Otterbein man is under arrest after fleeing from state troopers on his motorcycle before being caught with suspected meth.

Dalton Turnpaugh, 25, was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and habitual traffic violator — each Level 6 felonies. He also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers attempted to pull Turnpaugh over just before 9:45 p.m. on Sunday near Yeager Road in West Lafayette for an equipment violation.

Turnpaugh, driving a 1983 Honda VT500 motorcycle, fled from the state trooper leading to a police chase.

State police said Turnpaugh eventually ditched his motorcycle near Klondike Road and Cumberland Avenue where he fled from troopers on foot.

After being taken into custody, troopers reported finding suspected meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Turnpaugh.