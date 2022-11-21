INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges.

Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases.

Court docs show that Gulledge was arrested in August 2018 when Indy officers executed a search warrant of his house. Inside, they found over 280 grams of pure methamphetamine, digital scales and several guns.

Gulledge posted bond in Marion County, court docs show, in September 2018. Later, officers found an additional 150 grams of meth and a gun on him during another search warrant.

The man has various prior convictions in the state on charges including dealing cocaine and being a serious violent felon possessing firearms.