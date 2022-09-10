INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi cab. A 911 caller reported the vehicle had been parked there for an extended period of time.

Medics arrived shortly after and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area of 11th Street and New Jersey Street to check their video cameras between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at james.hurt@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.