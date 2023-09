INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting that injured one person near Indy’s east side.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 3:30 a.m. on East 10th Street and N. Oakland Ave and found an adult male with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital. Officers say the man is awake and breathing.

There is no additional information at this time from the department.