Overnight shooting leaves one person dead on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD officers were dispatched to Lawndale Avenue around 1:50 Monday morning. That’s where they found a man, in his 30s, shot.

Police say the man later died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting happened on Diamond Lane, but the victim came to the Lawndale address for help.

When officers learned the shooting happened at the home on Diamond Lane, police knocked on the door but couldn’t get in. That’s when officials say the SWAT Team was called.

Officials say the person in the home came out and gave police information.

With this latest shooting, the city now stands at 262 homicides so far this year.

“You know, it’s just getting tough out here,” said IMPD Nightwatch Captain Kimberly Young, “and it hurts our heart that we still are having these incidents and we want it to stop. Stop the violence, stop the crime.”

Right now, police are interviewing a person of interest. No further information on that person, or the victim, has been released.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or IMPD’s Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.