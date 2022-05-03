INDIANAPOLIS — Three men are dead and one is wounded following a pair of overnight shootings in Indianapolis.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning police were called to 34th and Caroline Avenue and found three men shot inside a car. Two of the victims died on scene. The third victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Around an hour earlier, police found another man shot to death in a car at 25th and Sherman.

Right now, police are still trying to figure out what led to all the violence.

While most of the city slept, multiple 911 calls were being made by neighbors overnight on Caroline Avenue to report a series of gunshots.

By the time officers arrived, they found two men dead and neighbors frustrated.

“I can’t take no more. These are babies. They’re all human,” said Frances Brown.

Frances Brown runs a child care service right next to where the double homicide took place. She didn’t know the men who died on her street, but encourages her neighbors to speak up if they know what happened.

“Say something. I don’t even know these people, but say something. This has got to stop,” said Brown.

Just two miles east of Caroline Avenue at 25th and Sherman, police said a shooting near the Phillips 66 gas station left another man dead inside a car, which came to a stop in a grassy field.

Aside from the location and timing, investigators don’t have any evidence to suggest the two shootings are related.

“At this time we don’t believe they’re connected, however we are not ruling that out,” said IMPD officer William Young.

For his part, officer Young agrees with Frances, that police can’t solve any of the three deaths without the public’s help.

“Our detectives are only as good as the information that’s provided,” said Young. “It’s so important the community provide police with information so we can hold those accountable and responsible.”

Police did not have any detailed suspect information to release on either shooting.

Anyone with information about the Caroline incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

Anyone with information about the Sherman incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.