CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who were caught on video stealing packages from outside residences last month.

The Carmel Police Department said the first occurred on March 6 in the 400 block of Autumn Drive. Police said a woman in a red jacket was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence.

The second theft occurred on March 16 when a man carrying what appears to be a pizza delivery or food delivery bag is caught on surveillance video stealing a package outside a residence in the 1700 block of Blyth Street.

Police ask anyone with information about these individuals to contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).