LAWRENCE, Ind. — A pair of 16-year-old suspects are behind bars after being charged with murder as adults following a deadly shooting in Lawrence in late May.

According to documents filed in Marion County, 16-year-old Derek Reasor and 16-year-old Quayvon George have been charged with murder and various robbery charges after the death of Bryce Brown.

While Reasor and George are charged as adults, two other suspects are charged with the murder in juvenile court.

Booking photos of Quayvon George, left, and Derek Reasor (provided by Lawrence Police Department)

Lawrence police were first called to the scene in the 8000 block of Louisville Way on May 26th.

The victim, 18-year-old Bryce Brown, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head sitting behind the wheel of a car at the Reserve at Franklin Glenn apartment complex. A second victim in the car was shot in the stomach but survived. A bag of marijuana was found in the car’s center console.

Lawrence police used surveillance video from a nearby gas station to help identify four suspects.

Court records claim the deadly shooting stemmed from a drug deal which was set up using Instagram. That drug deal turned violent when the suspects tried to use counterfeit money to buy marijuana.

“Our kids are dying out here and it’s senseless violence and it’s about not making good choices,” said Reverend Malachi Walker with Young Men Inc.

Walker spent his morning talking to dozens of boys attending his annual summer youth empowerment camp about avoiding gun violence with a simple message.

“My main thing is to let the boys know it’s about making better choices and decisions in life,” said Walker.

Three weeks after the deadly shooting at the apartment complex, a 17-year-old died in Lawrence when someone fired numerous rounds into a different apartment on Beatle Drive. That shooting remains unsolved.

In addition to the violence in Lawrence, there have been 14 homicides involving underage victims in Indianapolis so far this year. That continues a trend in recent years of juveniles being killed in record numbers, peaking with 19 deaths in 2022.

“We have to put a stop to this madness when it comes to guns,” said Walker. “We don’t want to see another person die senselessly to gun violence and we have to put a stop to it.”

Both Reasor and George are scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 18.