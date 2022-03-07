INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings in Indianapolis over the weekend. So far, both cases remain unsolved.

The first shooting took place outside a gas station at 3301 N. Shadeland Avenue. That man was shot on Friday but passed away on Sunday.

The second man was shot outside a home on Ingram Street on Sunday. Neighbors didn’t know the man, but they are disturbed by the violence.

After hearing gunshots just outside her front door, a woman peaked out a window and saw a stranger bleeding to death in her yard.

“I saw him lying and said, ‘What’s wrong? Are you having a seizure?’ and the woman said he’d been shot,” said the witness who asked not to be identified.

That woman said she never met the man before the shooting and tried to comfort him while waiting for police to arrive just after 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

“I just started praying for him, telling him to hang on, doing whatever I thought I could do, but it’s kind of devastating to see someone die,” said the witness.

That witness said a woman who showed up with the man told her someone in a gray car drove past opened fire. Police wouldn’t confirm a motive but did ask for the public’s help.

“This is a relatively quiet street, so we’re hoping someone saw or heard something,” said IMPD officer William Young.

Nearly 48 hours earlier in a separate killing, police said gunshots were exchanged between two drivers on Shadeland. That led one of the drivers to lose control and crash. The coroner’s office identified the man killed as 34-year-old Joseph King.

Court records show King had an active warrant for his arrest since last June in connection with a shooting in 2020.

As far as the shooting on Ingram, while the man killed on her doorstep has not been identified, the violence did take an emotional toll on the innocent homeowner.

“For somebody to get shot that I don’t even know right at my door, it was kind of hard,” said the witness.

Anyone with information about the Ingram incident should contact detective Erika Jones with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Erika.Jones@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the Shadeland incident should contact detective Jesus Soria with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov