COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Palmyra man was arrested after a police chase involving Columbus police and deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, CPD officers tried stopping a “speeding” vehicle near National Road and Washington Street.

Police said the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey W. Melvin II, refused to pull over causing a pursuit.

Jeffrey Melvin II booking photo (Bartholomew County Jail)

Melvin reportedly disregarded multiple stop signs and traffic signals while reaching speeds near 80 mph as the chase continued through the city.

The release said Melvin also turned off his vehicle’s headlights as he drove in the backyard of a home on the 4300 block of Kennedy Court. He then crashed into a fence before refusing to obey officers’ orders to exit the vehicle.

A Taser was deployed by officers but was unsuccessful in stopping Melvin.

He was then able to get his vehicle loose and the chase continued into a nearby farm field where Melvin crashed into a ditch, disabling the vehicle.

Melvin attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested by officers a short time later.

He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges:

resisting law enforcement, Level 6 felony;

habitual traffic violator, Level 6 felony;

leaving the scene of an accident, Class A misdemeanor;

resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor;

reckless driving, Class C misdemeanor;

criminal reckless, Class B misdemeanor.

No initial hearing has been scheduled.