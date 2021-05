INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one pedestrian in critical condition.

Early Monday morning just before 3 a.m., police were sent to the area of Kessler Boulevard and W. 16th Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police confirmed a man had been hit. At this point, it’s believed he was struck by some sort of vehicle.

At last check, the man was in critical condition.

This is an open investigation.