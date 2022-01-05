Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an accident where a pedestrian was hit and killed on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of E. 75th Street and Shadeland Station Way, just a block east from where 75th intersects Shadeland Ave.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.