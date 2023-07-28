PENDLETON, Ind. — An inmate at the Pendleton Correctional Facility has been charged after officials claim he tried to rape his cellmate in December 2022.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bradley Jefferson was charged with one count of rape, a Level 1 felony, and one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, after a Dec. 4, 2022 incident at the facility. Officials said that his cellmate was found by officers with several head injuries and his pants/boxers pulled down after a report of an assault with a weapon and an attempted rape.

In an interview with the cellmate, the affidavit said that he was struck several times in the head/face with a weapon that he believed to be a lock in a sock. During the struggle, the cellmate alleged that Jefferson pulled down his pants and attempted to rape the cellmate. During the incident, the cellmate said that he hit the wall of the cell and called for help.

In interviews with multiple officers and employees, they said that they had seen the cellmate in the back of the cell bleeding from several spots on his head while his pants and boxers were pulled down. Multiple officers also told investigators that the cellmate told them that he was hit with a lock and pulled from his bed during the interaction.

The cellmate received medical attention for his injuries, the affidavit read, which included a number of staples to his head. Officials said that Jefferson refused to speak with investigators in relation to the alleged incident.

An initial hearing in this case was conducted on Thursday, according to court documents.