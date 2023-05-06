PENDLETON, Ind. — The Pendleton Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found dead at a home on Friday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 57000 block of South State Road 67 on reports of a person shot. Police found 26-year-old Jared Wininger and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are asking the public to check their cameras if they live along State Road 67 between I-69 and County Road 600.

Police said they are interested in footage of people walking or vehicles driving recklessly between 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact the Pendleton Police Department at 765-778-3933 or ltraylor@pendletonpd.org.