HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Pendleton woman has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in connection to the death of her husband.

Katrina Fouts, 56, received a 34-year term for conspiracy to commit murder, with a credit of accrued time and a good-time credit of 772 days. She also was handed down a one-year sentence for failure to report human remains, with a credit of 183 days. The sentences will be served concurrently.

In March, Katrina Fouts was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report human remains in connection to the death of David Fouts in 2020. She was found not guilty of murder.

David Fouts was found dead in a ditch just north of Noblesville in April of 2020. He had duct tape residue on his wrists and ankles, and an autopsy found poisonous mushrooms in his stomach, according to investigators.

Although a toxicology test was inclusive about the mushrooms, investigators say Katrina Fouts had a screenshot on her phone with information on deadly mushrooms. They also said she did not try to contact her husband for days after he went missing.

Katrina Fouts was originally charged with Terry Hopkins for David Fouts’ murder. He died before he could go to trial. Hopkins was a former Richmond, Indiana police officer.