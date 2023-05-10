INDIANAPOLIS — Officers have arrested the person responsible for an arson on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Shelly Barker of Indianapolis has been arrested on six felony arson charges. Barker faces two counts of Arson Resulting in Bodily injury, a Level 3 Felony; two counts of Arson Resulting in Damage to Property, a Level 4 Felony; and two counts of Arson Resulting in Damage to Property Under $5,000 dollars, a Level 6 Felony. The Level 6 Felony stemmed from a vehicle fire that occurred on the apartment complex grounds earlier that day.

Shelly Barker, 56, was arrested for an arson fire in Indianapolis.

Fire crews were dispatched to 6001 Beachview Drive, in the Boardwalk at Westlake Apartment Complex, on a report of an apartment fire with entrapment in the early evening of March 17, 2023. When firefighters arrived, they noticed heavy fire on the first and second floors of the apartment, and multiple people jumping from their windows to the sidewalk to reach safety.

