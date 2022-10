INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically injured after an early morning shooting on Indy’s north side, police say.

Officers say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 38th Street. Officers located a victim in a backyard in critical condition with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police did not release any details on the victim, or any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.