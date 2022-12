INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot Friday night on Indy’s near north side.

Indianapolis Metro police were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found one victim with gunshot wounds. The person was originally listed in critical condition and later died from the injuries, IMPD said.