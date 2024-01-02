INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting during a reported burglary at a residence on Indy’s east side Tuesday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 6:57 p.m. to a residence located in the 3700 block of Marseille Road in response to reports of a burglary taking place in the area. The type of call was later updated to a person shot run after the homeowner informed dispatch that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence near the front steps. The victim was initially reported to be in critical condition around 7:18 p.m., according to IMPD.

IMPD later confirmed around 7:35 p.m. that the victim had died. One person was also detained at the scene, IMPD said. It remains unclear what role, if any, they may have had in the fatal shooting.

The homeowner was not injured during the encounter and was transported downtown to provide additional information as detectives continued to investigate the shooting. Preliminary information indicates the person who was shot was likely the suspect, IMPD said.

While detectives are still early into their investigation, IMPD said it appears that the homeowner was alone when the shooting took place.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.