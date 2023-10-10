INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and critically wounded on Indy’s west side Tuesday night, according to Indianapolis police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 9:56 p.m. to Scotland Drive and Bank Place after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, IMPD said. The victim was last reported to be in critical condition as of 10:10 p.m.

One person has been detained, according to IMPD. IMPD Lt. Shane Foley later revealed the detained individual had called IMPD to say they were involved in the incident. Foley confirmed that detectives are investigating the exact role the detained individual had in the shooting.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.