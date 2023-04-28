INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in a shooting on the near east side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down in the 2000 block of E. Brookside Avenue around 8 a.m.

IMPD said officers found a man in a nearby alley suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at a different location. It was possible someone dumped the body overnight at the location, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Investigators are following up on several leads.