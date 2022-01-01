Person fatally stabbed on city’s Near South Side, Indy’s first homicide of the year

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on the city’s Near South Side. This marks the first homicide in the City of Indianapolis in 2022.

Shortly after 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the Pollo Los Reyes restaurant on Madison Avenue on a report of a person stabbed outside. When they arrived, officers found a large disturbance and located a person with injuries consistent with stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now on scene collecting evidence, along with The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency. If you have information on this incident, IMPD directs you to call Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.