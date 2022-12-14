INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone).

One woman was found who had been shot.

The wall in the home was also penetrated by a bullet.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside the home or if the victim was shot by someone outside.

At last check, the victim was described as stable.