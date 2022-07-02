INDIANAPOLIS – One person is in critical, but stable condition after a stabbing in downtown Indy’s Bottleworks District.

Officers say they were called to Pins Mechanical Co on Carrollton Avenue, near Massachusetts and North College Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police located the victim who had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital.

Officers have a person in custody, but they are still unclear who instigated the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this indent, then you are asked to call Detective Greathouse at 317-327-3330, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.