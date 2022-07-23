INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being hit Saturday evening by a car on Indianapolis’s east side. Police said that there is a possibility it was intentional.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue for an initial call of a hit-and-run with a pedestrian struck. There, officers found one person injured and in critical condition near the intersection of Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue.

The incident is being investigated by aggravated assault detectives, IMPD confirmed Saturday, rather than certified accident investigators. This, police said, may indicate that the incident was intentional.

No victim or suspect information has been released by investigators. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.