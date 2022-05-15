INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting Saturday afternoon on the city’s near southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded Saturday afternoon to the 1600 block of Harlan Street in reference to a person shot. The response location is near the intersection of South Keystone Avenue and East Minnesota Street on the city’s near southeast side.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds. The victim was then taken an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.